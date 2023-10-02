UPDATE | Clansman Gang Trial | Blackman back in court after medical complaint

Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, the convicted leader of the Clansman-One Don Gang is back in court and is exepcted to be sentenced soon.

He was removed for about 30 minuets after he was observed pumping his chest before complaining to his lawyer who alerted the Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

Justice Sykes was about to sentence the gangster when the situation developed.

The judge had moved on to other convicted members of the gang.

Bryan was convicted earlier this year on one count of leading a criminal organisation and seven counts of facilitating the commission of serious offences.

He and 14 others are to be sentenced.

The hearing is taking place in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

