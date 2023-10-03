Ecstasy pills, knives and cell phones among contraband seized at Negril lock-up

An investigation has been launched after a large cache of contraband, including knives, cell phones and illegal substances such as ecstasy and ganja, was found in cells at the lock-up at the Negril Police Station in Westmoreland on Monday.

The discovery was made by personnel from the police's Caribbean Search Centre who conducted a search of the six cells at the facility.

The contraband were found hidden in clothes, food, and other items.

The team reportedly found 21 ecstasy pills, seven knives, packs of cigarettes, seven SIM cards, 27 cell phones, 15 phone chargers, 17 earphones, 20 razor blades, 36 lighters, a total of $9,000 in cash, a small quantity of ganja, and items of jewellery.

The hierarchy of the Area One police is trying to ascertain how the prohibited items entered the cells and has moved to put plans in place to curtail illegal activities.

- Rasbert Turner

