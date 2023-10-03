Fire brigade official laments narrow bridge in response to St Andrew house collapse

A senior official of the Jamaica Fire Brigade is calling the attention of the authorities to a narrow bridge in Airy Castle, St Andrew that frustrated the response of trucks to a collapsed house in the adjoining community of Bowden Hill today.

Patrick Gooden, a senior superintendent at the brigade, says the matter is serious and needs to be addressed.

The bridge is the only means for a motor vehicle to access the Bowden Hill community from Airy Castle road.

“It is something that we would have identified for sometime now. We have had some of our units damaged there, trying to negotiate that space," Gooden said told The Gleaner.

He continued: "We will have to now call on the authorities in a more concerted way for them to address the problem so we can be better able to serve the residents of Bowden Hill".

A two-month old twin girl died this morning after her house collapsed in Bowden Hill.

Only one fire truck was able to cross the bridge and reach the scene ,a mile and a half away.

Tools on the other trucks had to be transported by other small vehicles to the scene.

The bridge was repaired then declared reopened in June 2020 by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

- Andre Williams

