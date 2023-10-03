Four Nicaraguan fishermen slapped with drug charges
The Westmoreland police have charged four Nicaraguan fishermen with drug offences including conspiracy to export ganja following a seizure in Little Bay, Negril in the parish on September 26.
They are 19-year-old Andy Garth, 31-year-old Kenroy Hibbert, 34-year-old Owen Blackwood and 39-year-old Derrick Johnson, all of Pearl Lagoon in the Central American country.
Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 11:45 p.m., the Jamaica Defence Force Coastguard intercepted two fishing boats which led to the seizure of 1,200 pounds of ganja.
The men were charged on Tuesday following a question-and-answer session in the presence of their attorney.
They are scheduled to appear before the Westmoreland Parish Court on October 10.
