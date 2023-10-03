Growth & Jobs | Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances hits baking industry with game-changer ingredients

CARIBBEAN FLAVOURS and Fragrances Limited (CFF), a company under the Derrimon Trading Group, held its Ingredients Seminar on September 20, which was hosted in collaboration with its chief partner and supplier, International Flavours and Fragrances.

CFF has expanded its product portfolio through new concepts and solutions to improve dough texture and shelf life of products while maintaining the nutritive value.

The Ingredients Seminar, designed to empower local consumers in the baking industry, provided attendees with invaluable insights into its new emulsifiers and enzymes. Moreover, it highlighted the technical support available to small business manufacturers in the baking industry, empowering them to enhance their customer offerings through improved quality and results.

The seminar featured a virtual appearance by Míriam Gonçalves Marquesini, food designer and food protection specialist, and Luis Carlos Gioia Junior, principal application specialist, of the International Flavours and Fragrances team. The pair shared a detailed presentation focusing on the bakery capabilities they offer, underscoring what they are and how they work, as well as product protection and anti-moulding solutions.

Claude Smith, baking manager, Jamaica Biscuit Company and guest speaker, delivered a presentation where he offered valuable insights on navigating the industry, and spotlighted crucial points to consider for production and business expansion.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“This new ingredients portfolio released to the market by CFF is excellent. It speaks to components that are important in improving the structure and shelf life of products which will, in time, contribute to the sustainability of businesses. There are many people who enter this field without all the equipment they need which is necessary to help them achieve success. So, having access to ingredient input such as this will assist in helping to keep products fresher and long-lasting,’’ Smith explained.

CFF’s extensive portfolio is poised to revolutionise the quality, texture, shape, and visual appeal of baked goods, extending their shelf life in the market, marking a significant game-changing development in the industry.

“Following research, we have found that many small business bakeries have concerns as it relates to the shelf life and quality of their products. Our new portfolio offers a solution to this issue, as it provides natural and organic ingredients that will meet and exceed their needs. Our solutions will assist in mould prevention and sustainability without compromising their products’ nutritive value, taste or freshness,” explained business development officer, CFF, Allison Phipps.

Joddian Howard, the senior product development officer at CFF, presented predesigned experiments involving baked goods, featuring both a version with the new ingredient and one without it. She provided clear explanations of the differences between these variations. During a live demonstration, Howard highlighted the impact of the dough-strengthening and fresh-keeping ingredients by using samples of local bulla and bread. Attendees observed the distinctions in body texture, shape, and crumb reduction for both the bulla and bread, with one sample containing the ingredient and the other without it.

“We had a high expectation that customers would come out, and that was realised. Small baking companies are our focus and I think we achieved success in reaching them. There are a lot of small manufacturers that have needs and pains and are in need of someone or something to help solve them. I think today’s seminar has given them insights into seeing CFF and its product portfolio as a solution. This is a new arm of our company and we are excited to see the impact we know it will make,” shared Janice Lee, general manager, CFF.