Jamaica supports UN Security Council's approval of multinational force for Haiti

Jamaica's Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Senator Kamina Johnson Smith has expressed the Government's support for United Nations (UN) Security Council's (UNSC) approval of an international security force to help stabilise violence-wracked Haiti.

Yesterday, the Security Council voted to send a multinational force to Haiti led by Kenya to help combat violent gangs that have been controlling the capital Port-au-Prince.

The resolution drafted by the United States was approved with 13 votes in favour and two abstentions.

“This decision is critical to harnessing greater support from the international community as some countries have said they would be willing to participate if the UNSC authorised the mission. For this and reasons of our own previously stated position, the Resolution is welcomed," said Johnson Smith in a statement on Tuesday evening.

In the last year, the UN reported over 3,000 homicides and more than 1,500 instances of kidnapping for ransom, while another 200,000 Haitians have been forced to flee their homes as women and girls fall prey to sexual violence and abuse at the hands of armed thugs.

Minister Johnson Smith explained that under the UN Resolution 2669 (2023), the securing of critical infrastructure and transit hubs such as the airport, ports, schools, hospitals and key intersections was recognised as critical not only to a return to order within the capital city, but to ensure that humanitarian support can be delivered.

Last Tuesday, during the 78th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, Johnson Smith reiterated the call for the multinational security force to be deployed urgently.

“The situation will become even worse if we do not act”, she said, noting that peace and stability are crucial for Haiti's economic well-being, particularly in relation to short, medium and long-term development.

“Jamaica will continue to lend its support to the CARICOM Eminent Persons Group as it works with the Haitian government and stakeholders towards a Haitian-owned solution to the political and governance crisis that has gripped the nation”, the minister added.

Johnson Smith also associated herself with the statement to the Security Council made on behalf of CARICOM, following the vote by Ambassador Brian Wallace, Jamaica's Permanent Representative to the UN and current Chair of the CARICOM Caucus in New York.

He said the CARICOM stands in solidarity with the passing of the resolution and

While Kenya will be leading the Mission, Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil, The Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica and Suriname are among the countries which have already committed to contributing personnel to the international force.

Ambassador Wallace has urged more CARICOM member states to commit to contributing security personnel, logistical and financial support to the combative efforts.

