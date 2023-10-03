Jamaican delegation holds high-level investment meetings in New York

A high-level delegation from Jamaica, led by Senator Aubyn Hill, the country’s minister of industry, investment and commerce, recently held investment discussions in New York with several private and governmental organisations, aimed at boosting investments in Jamaica.

Coordinated by the Jamaican Consulate in New York, in collaboration with JAMPRO New York’s office, the 39-member delegation, representing some 29 companies from various sectors, aimed to expand Jamaica’s presence on the global stage and, in turn, bolster the Jamaican economy.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Hill said Jamaica was not looking for loans, but investments to grow the economy

“We had to go through very tough and bitter doses of medicine, fiscal medicine, to get our house back in order. Now, everything seems to be going well and it’s not because we do believe in providence, but it’s also because of a great deal of good and serious management,” he told the news outlet.

He said the country wants to be in a position where the market is looking for new ‘paper’ from Jamaica with anticipation.

“It is a very good place to be. We worked hard at it,” he said.

The events in New York were aimed at showcasing the commitment of both the Jamaican Government and its business community to stimulate economic growth.

All members of the delegation said they were driven by a common goal to enhance their footprint and, by extension, contribute to Jamaica’s economic prosperity.

The Consulate General of Jamaica served as the venue for several crucial events during the delegation’s visit. On September 25, a high-profile business networking event was held, attracting a diverse array of local business leaders keen on forging meaningful connections with their Jamaican counterparts

On September 26, the delegation engaged in pivotal meetings with representatives from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. These discussions were aimed at fostering opportunities for cross-border investments and partnerships, aligning the interests of both regions for mutual growth.

An equally significant event was the ‘Doing Business with Jamaica Luncheon’. The delegation had the chance to interact with potential investors and partners, showcasing the diverse range of opportunities available in Jamaica’s thriving business landscape.

The luncheon not only facilitated networking but also underscored the attractiveness of Jamaica as a strategic destination for business expansion.

The Jamaican team also included Shullette Cox, president of JAMPRO, and Kellie-Dawn Hamilton, interim CEO of the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA).

Following the New York engagements, the delegation set its sights on London, continuing their mission to promote Jamaica as a thriving hub for business and investment.

