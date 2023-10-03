Man being sought after students hospitalised over weed-laced sweets

The police are seeking a man in relation to Monday's incident where more than 60 students at Ocho Rios Primary School in St Ann became sick after eating weed-infused sweets.

It is claimed an unfamiliar vendor turned up at the school gate selling what a regular vendor described as “gummy weed” packaged as Sour Belts, and marked as containing Delta-8 THC.

The affected students were rushed to hospital.

The majority of them have since been released.

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson told a JCF press conference this afternoon that investigators are seeking to make contact with Devon Holness as they believe he can assist the probe.

Holness, who is from Ocho Rios, is being asked to contact the police.

