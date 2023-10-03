Multiple people shot on US university campus, police say

(AP) — Multiple people were shot at the Morgan State University in Baltimore in the US state of Maryland late Tuesday evening, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene for an “active shooter situation” on the campus of the historically Black university. The address given for the shooting appeared to match a residential building.

“We're asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area,” police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Police spokesman Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner news website that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Police spokesperson Amanda Krotki also said “multiple victims” were shot.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

City Council member Odette Ramos said on X that students and staff were ordered to shelter in place. The university reported an enrollment of more than 9,000 students as of late 2022 and said it is growing.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.