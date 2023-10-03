PNP’s Dayton Campbell selected for Eastern Westmoreland, Damion Crawford to represent North West St Catherine

People's National Party (PNP) General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell has been selected to be the standard-bearer for Eastern Westmoreland, with Damion Crawford representing North West St Catherine for the next general election.

In a statement, the PNP said the nominations were ratified by the party's executive at its meeting on Monday.

The PNP said in consultation with the constituency and divisional leadership in both constituencies, party leader Mark Golding chose to nominate Campbell and Crawford, who is a senator, to ensure the party's strong presence in the forthcoming elections.

“While the initial applicants did not meet the established selection threshold, we extend our sincere gratitude to all the comrades who expressed interest in representing these constituencies and participated in the comprehensive evaluation process conducted by the party and regional bodies,” said the party.

“We have confidence that both candidates embody the values and dedication required to provide exceptional service to their constituents,” it added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.