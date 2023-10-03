Savanna-La-Mar hospital moving to address bed space issue

Administrators at the Savanna-La-Mar Public General Hospital in Westmoreland say effort is being made to accommodate patients amid a lack of bed space.

Patients complained to The Gleaner that they are unable to get a bed space at the hospital.

They stated that they are receiving care in makeshift arrangements.

The hospital's chief executive officer Camille Lewin said while the hospital has beds in stock, there is no space to put them.

This is a longstanding issue.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Lewin said the hospital has seen heightened admissions.

"Last weekend, we got to 291 and this morning we have 284 plus five babies," Lewin told reporters this morning.

She said the surge is influenced by dengue-related and other respiratory illnesses as well as an increase in social cases.

In an effort to help mitigate the bed space crisis, she said beach chairs are now being used to accommodate patients at the accident and emergency ward.

- Albert Ferguson

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.