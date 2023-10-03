Search on for infant after house collapses in Bowden Hill, St Andrew

A frantic search is now under way for an infant who was in a house that collapsed following a landslide in Bowden Hill, St Andrew this morning.

It is reported that the landslide sent the dwelling over a gully.

A set of twin infants were inside the house.

One of them has since been rescued.

Police and fire personnel are at the scene carrying out a search for the other sibling.

Residents are also assisting.

More information to come.

- Andre Williams

