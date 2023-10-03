Search on for infant after house collapses in Bowden Hill, St Andrew
Published:Tuesday | October 3, 2023 | 7:31 AM
A frantic search is now under way for an infant who was in a house that collapsed following a landslide in Bowden Hill, St Andrew this morning.
It is reported that the landslide sent the dwelling over a gully.
A set of twin infants were inside the house.
One of them has since been rescued.
Police and fire personnel are at the scene carrying out a search for the other sibling.
Residents are also assisting.
More information to come.
- Andre Williams
