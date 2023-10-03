St Catherine man who stole co-worker's $680,000 bracelets gets time to repay

A man who pleaded guilty to stealing two gold bracelets valued at $680,000 last month was given time to make restitution when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday.

Charged with simple larceny is Omari Grant, a 34-year-old landscaper from Spanish Town.

He avoided a trial after pleading guilty before Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle.

The judge enquired about the status of the bracelets.

Grant told the court that the complainant was his co-worker and he sold the jewellery in a 'cash-fi-gold' scheme for $140,000.

He said that he was willing to pay for the items and that the complainant was willing to accept $300,000.

Noting that Grant is a family friend, the complainant told the court that she agreed to the sum.

It was agreed that the money must be repaid in three instalments.

It's alleged that the complainant went home on September 16 and realised that her bracelets were missing.

A report was made and an investigation resulted in Grant being nabbed.

- Rasbert Turner

