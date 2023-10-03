St Catherine parents get two years probation for child negligence

Two St Catherine parents who left their children without proper care today pleaded guilty to negligence and were given two years probation.

Sandy Wallace, 33, and Cordel Wallace, 38, of Browns Hall district were charged with breaching the Child Care and Protection Act.

Their attorney asked Parish Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle for leniency.

The judge noted that the offence carries a maximum fine of $1,000,000 or three years imprisonment.

She stated that given that the couple did not waste the court's time, she would order probation of two years.

The court had heard that on April 2, the couple left their two children, ages nine and 11, at home and went to church.

While at church, the 11-year-old boy allegedly attempted to sexually molest his younger sibling.

The child ran from the house to a nearby church and revealed her ordeal to the pastor.

The matter was subsequently reported to the Browns Hall police.

An investigation was launched, which resulted in the children's parents being charged with negligence.

- Rasbert Turner

