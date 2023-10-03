Ulster Spring health clinic adopted by Jamaican Organization of New Jersey

The Ulster Spring Health Centre in Trelawny has been adopted by the Jamaican Organization of New Jersey (JON-J), which aims to spend J$1 million each year on the facility.

The first J$1-million payment was made last year and another is currently being processed.

While the adoption is for a period of two years, the organisation is looking to extend its support to the clinic.

According to Owen Eccles, president of JON-J, the organisation intends to partner with Friends of Trelawny, the Rotary Club of Falmouth and other groups, locally and abroad, to improve the infrastructure, equipment and supplies to the health centre to benefit patients and staff at the health centre.

He said adoption of the health centre is a gateway to further assist the patients and staff.

“We will do a needs analysis with information from the various stakeholders to determine how we can further assist the clinic,” he said.

JON-J has sought and receive assistance from such organisations such as Jah Jah Foundation, Help Jamaica Medical Mission and Caribbean Medical Mission, among others.

Last month, members of JON-J travelled to Trelawny for the unveiling of the plaque marking the organisation’s sponsoring of the health centre.

Also in attendance were Sharon Lewars, past president for Bergen County Chapter and state board member; Kareen Ogunmakinwa, president – Passaic County Chapter; Ayodele Ogunmakinwa Errol Kerr, past president – Passaic County Chapter & treasurer of Passaic Chapter; Judith Gaynor, Evrol Edwards and Esther Edwards,Carline Officer-Francis (visiting from England) and Fidia Haro (from Peru).

Recently, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, who has responsibility for the diaspora, said there were some 100 clinics across the island that were in need of adoption.

“Forty-five clinics have already been adopted (by the diaspora) but there are still some 100 clinics that can be adopted,” she said during a community meeting held at the Jamaican Consulate.

She pointed out that Jamaicans adopting clinics in island would assist in improving healthcare delivery at the community level and help ensure that Jamaicans are better cared for.

Lester Hinds