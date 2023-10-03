Update | Body of infant girl found after house collapses in St Andrew

The body of the infant girl who was trapped inside her house after it collapsed due to a landslide in Bowden Hill, St Andrew has been found.

The remains of the two-month-old were discovered in rubble during an operation by firefighters and the police.

Residents also assisted in the effort to locate the baby.

Her twin sister, who was also inside the house, was earlier rescued.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.