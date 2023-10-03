US House speaker ousted in dramatic vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in US history.

The 216-210 vote, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives, throws the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.

McCarthy's chief rival, Republican (GOP) Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought forward the “motion to vacate” drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he is unworthy of leadership.

Next steps are uncertain, but there is no obvious successor to lead the House Republican majority.

McCarthy, of California, insisted he would not cut a deal with Democrats to remain in power — not that he could rely on their help even if he had asked.

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a letter to colleagues that he wants to work with Republicans, but he was unwilling to provide the votes needed to save McCarthy.

“It is now the responsibility of the GOP members to end the House Republican Civil War,” Jeffries said, announcing the Democratic leadership would vote for the motion to oust the speaker.

