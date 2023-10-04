Bail application postponed for accused in Danielle Rowe murder

Prosecutors today raised concerns over where accused child killer Kayodi Satchell resides, causing the postponement of a bail application hearing.

Satchell is charged for the alleged killing of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe, a second-grade student at Braeton Primary and Infant School in Portmore, St Catherine, on June 8 this year.

Rowe was abducted while she and her brother waited to be picked up at school by their mother.

She was found later that day with her throat slashed along Roosevelt Avenue in St Andrew.

She died at the Bustamante Hospital for Children two days later.

Satchell's attorney Donnovan Collins was expected to make a bail application when the case was called up in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today.

But, before Collins attempted to make his application, a clerk of court indicated that there were concerns about where Satchell would reside if she is released on bail.

The clerk said it is unclear whether Satchell still resides in Valentine Garden, St Andrew, where she once lived with an ex-boyfriend.

“We are not sure if that is still the case,” said the clerk.

Further, the clerk said Satchell also lived in Padmore district, St Andrew, with an aunt who has now said she “don't wish for her to return there.”

The clerk noted that Satchell was apprehended in St Catherine at premises that did not appear habitable.

In addition, the clerk said Satchell's criminal record and the booklet from her identification parade are still not ready.

Collins lamented the delays in producing the his client's criminal records and the ID booklet, noting that Satchell will have to return to custody because of it.

The case was adjourned until next Wednesday, October 11 when it is expected that the bail application hearing will be held.

