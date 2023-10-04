Decomposing body found in bushes in Clarendon

The Lionel Town police in Clarendon are seeking the public's help to identify the body of a man that was found in a state of decomposition in bushes in Alley Downer district.

The police say residents were alerted by a foul odour on Sunday evening and went to make checks and that's when the body was discovered.

The police were summoned.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.

The body is of a dark complexion, medium build, about 5 feet 9 inches long, and sports a dreadlock hairstyle.

The body was clad in a black merino, blue pants, and pink shoes.

The Lionel Town police are appealing to residents or family members who may know or have information on the identity of the man to contact 876-986-3233, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

