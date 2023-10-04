Gas prices down $3.06, diesel down $0.01

Motorists will pay less for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

E-10 87 is to move down by $3.06 to sell for $187.52 per litre, while a litre of E-10 90 will also go down by $3.06 to sell for $193.60.

Automotive diesel oil will dip by $0.01 to sell for $189.77 per litre.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $198.16 per litre following an increase of $0.82.

The price of Kerosene will go down $0.09 with that fuel to sell for $193.59.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.25 to sell for $67.65 per litre, while butane will move up by $0.25 to sell for $73.78 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com