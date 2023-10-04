Heavy rains bring chaos to Spanish Town

Heavy rains associated with a surface trough left several streets in Spanish Town, St Catherine flooded on Wednesday afternoon.

Burke Road, St John's Road, Johnson Pen, Red Pond and the Spanish Town bus park were transformed into pools of murky water.

"One grand fi di long umbrella and six bills fi di short one dem," a vendor shout along Burke Road, seeking to capitalise on the sustained downpour and people wanting to get around the parish capital.

Meanwhile, several public passenger vehicles, which braved the rains, stalled, while traffic went to crawl the drivers tried to navigate the inundated roadways.

Many vehicles avoided St John's Road in the vicinity of Johnson Pen.

The alternate route via Frazer's Content route proved treacherous as the many potholes were covered with the murky waters, making driving very risky.

Many commuters were forced to walk long distances to reach any available mode of transportation.

- Rasbert Turner

