Incomplete file stalls case against ex-cop charged in death of girlfriend

The case against former police constable Omar Edwards, who is charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend, failed to proceed in the St Catherine Parish Court on Monday because the case file is incomplete.

The court was told that the ballistic report, the post-mortem report, and the scenes of crime report are still outstanding.

Edwards' attorney Marcus Moore complained that the matter is taking too long.

Senior Parish Court judge Desiree Alleyne expressed that some urgency needs to be applied to get the case file complete.

Edwards, who is charged with misprison of a felony, was further remanded for the case to be mentioned on November 6.

Misprison of a felony is when someone knows about a crime and fails to report it to the authorities.

Edwards is charged in relation to the death of Reesa Young-Hogg, a 39-year-old security guard of Marlie Mount in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

Allegations are that about 8:30 p.m. on May 18, the accused went to Portmore and picked up Young-Hogg.

While journeying to Spanish Town, she was reportedly shot.

Edwards, who was her boyfriend, took her to the Spanish Town Hospital where she was admitted.

She died two days later.

He reportedly failed to report the incident to the police.

It is reported that her relatives noticed that the ex-cop was driving around her car, which raised suspicion.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Edwards to subsequently arrested and later charged.

- Rasbert Turner

