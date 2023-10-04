Integrity Commission investigation report submitted to Parliament

Jamaica's anti-corruption agency, the Integrity Commission, says it has submitted an investigation report to the Parliament for tabling.

The commission said copies of the report were submitted and signed for at Gordon House this morning at 9:35 a.m.

"The Integrity Commission anticipates that its investigation report will be tabled in both Houses of Parliament as soon as possible,"it said in a media statement.

The document was not tabled when the House of Representatives met on this afternoon.

The commission says the reports were addressed to the House Speaker Juliet Holness, Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson and Clerk to the Houses of Parliament Valrie Curtis.

The Senate is scheduled to meet on Friday.

The commission's law blocks it from commenting on its investigation until a report is tabled in the Parliament.

