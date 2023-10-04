JSE and UWI grads saddened by death of attorney Suzanne Ffolkes-Goldson

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) and graduates of The University of the West Indies, have expressed sadness at the passing of attorney-at-law and interim dean of the Faculty of Law, Suzanne Ffolkes-Goldson.

She was a member of the JSE's board of directors up to her death, which was announced on Tuesday.

The stock exchange said Ffolkes-Goldson was a "remarkable" director "who served diligently"

"She will be missed," it said in statement on Tuesday.

The MONALAW Alumni Association, which represents graduates of the Faculty of Law at Mona, said it was "deeply saddened" at Ffolkes-Goldson's death.

"She touched many lives and the legal and academic fraternity has suffered a great loss," the group said in a statement yesterday.

Ffolkes-Goldson, a graduate of The UWI, York University in Canada and the UK's Oxford University, specialised in corporate governance, economic crime and company and corporate law.

She was a recipient of The UWI's Principal's Research Award for the Most Outstanding Researcher and the Best Research Publication, Faculty of Law. She was called to the bar in Jamaica and Barbados.

Ffolkes-Goldson also served as an advisor to the CARICOM Committee on The Reform of Company Law in the Commonwealth Caribbean and the Joint Select Committee of Parliament on the Jamaica Companies Act, 2004.

