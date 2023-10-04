Man arrested following robbery in St Elizabeth

The police in St Elizabeth this morning arrested a suspect and recovered cash that was stolen during a robbery in Santa Cruz.

The police report that about 2:15, a woman awoke to strange sounds coming from a section of her house.

Shortly after, the door to her bedroom was kicked open by a gunman.

The woman was reportedly ordered to open a bar.

The man stole an undetermined sum of cash and cigarettes before escaping.

A report was made to the police and a coordinated operation was carried out by members of the Santa Cruz Mobile Patrol and the St Elizabeth Operational Support teams.

The teams swooped down on a premises in a section of Santa Cruz, where the suspect was seen.

The police say the cash and cigarettes were also recovered.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

