NWC brings piped water to Mile Gully Road in Manchester

Residents of Mile Gully Road in Cobbla, Manchester now have access to piped water supply.

This was realised through the completion of the Mile Gully Road Pipeline Project undertaken by the National Water Commission.

Speaking on the project implementation, NWC Project Engineer, Peta-Gaye Beadle provided an overview of activities associated with the project.

“The scope of the work that was undertaken includes the construction of approximately 3.0km of 100mm nominal diameter ductile iron distribution pipeline along the Mile Gully Road, terminating at the Sedburgh Main Road in Manchester,” she stated.

For his part, Regional Manager of the Manchester and St Elizabeth region, Jermaine Jackson, highlighted that the project, with a contract amount of just over $55 million will benefit approximately 81 households in the community, with the potential to benefit much more.

“Our aim is to improve the lives of residents by providing more reliable and sustainable water supply within the region. As we do that, we urge residents to apply for their water connection,” he said.

Jackson added that the NWC will be hosting a customer service mobile office in the community on October 11 that will allow residents to apply for water on the spot.

He outlined that the sensitisation about the requirements for new supply has started and residents are now expected to do their part to benefit.

With the NWC's plan to improve water supply systems across the parish, it has been carrying out pipe-laying work under the Greater Mandeville Water Supply Improvement Project, which will benefit several communities in the parish.

This project is being implemented in various phases and is now on the Hopeton Road to Waltham Road phase.

Under this phase, 2500m of pipelines have been laid to date.

