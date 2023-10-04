Quadruple murder in Clarendon

Four men were shot and killed at a cookshop in Summerfield, Clarendon early Wednesday.

It is reported that they were among patrons at a regular community karaoke event when they were attacked.

The incident is a chilling reminder for the Chapelton division in Clarendon North Central amid the June 2022 quintuple murder in the neighbouring Cocoa Piece community, when a mother and her four children were brutally killed.

The parish of Clarendon was racked by a quadruple murder in Havannah Heights in September 2021, when four members of a family were killed execution-style.

More to come.

