'Slickianna' murder accused again denied bail

Rushawn Patterson, who is accused of the murder of 35-year-old social media influencer Aneika 'Slickianna' Townsend, was again denied bail in the St James Circuit Court today.

Patterson, who was previously denied bail in March, was remanded by presiding High Court judge Justice Judith Pusey despite efforts by his lawyer Dionne Meyler-Barrett to get him released.

In her bail application, Meyler-Barrett argued that Patterson, who was before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on an unrelated assault charge from 2018, was discharged in that matter on May 18 this year following a no-evidence motion.

However, the prosecution strongly opposed bail for Patterson on the grounds that he was a likely flight risk and could potentially re-offend if offered bail.

The court was also told that the post-mortem report and a scene-of-crime statement are still outstanding from the prosecution's case file.

However, a report from the police's Communication Forensic & Cyber Crime Division was presented to Meyler-Barrett by the prosecution.

Pusey subsequently set Patterson's case for mention on December 19, at which time Meyler-Barrett is expected to make another bail application.

Townsend's body was found floating in the sea in Reading, St James, on October 21, 2022.

A subsequent post-mortem examination on November 5 determined that she was strangled, with the death occurring sometime between 11 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, and 9 a.m. on Friday, October 21.

According to police reports, Townsend had travelled from Kingston to Montego Bay on October 20 and was later picked up by Patterson, following which they visited a restaurant in Hanover and a guest house in St James.

Sometime during the night, an argument developed between the two, following which Townsend was strangled and her body disposed of.

On November 2, Patterson was arrested following a high-level police operation and was formally charged with Townsend's murder on November 11.

