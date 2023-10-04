St Catherine farmer charged over machete attack gets $1 million bail

A St Catherine farmer accused of chopping a man repeatedly with a machete has been granted $1 million bail in the parish court.

Thirty-five-year-old Tyrone Ellis of Springvale district was on Monday ordered by parish court judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle to surrender his travel documents.

He was also ordered not to be seen in the area and to relocate to Mount Salem in St James, where he is to report to the police three times per week.

His attorney Camesha Harrison had asked the court to reduce the bail from $1 million but the judge said that she was not minded to do so.

The case was set for mention on December 4.

It is being alleged that about 10:30 p.m. on September 9, the complainant was attacked by Ellis with a machete.

Ellis reportedly chopped him several times, which resulted in severe wounds to the complainant's left arm.

A subsequent report was made to the Bog Walk police and Ellis was arrested.

He was later charged following a question and answer.

- Rasbert Turner

