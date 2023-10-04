St Elizabeth teacher listed as person of interest in death of man

St Elizabeth teacher Patrice Fagan, otherwise called 'Nordia', has been named as a person of interest as the police probe the death of a man in Burnt Ground, Santa Cruz on Sunday.

Fagan, who is of a Burnt Ground address, is being asked to report to the Black River Criminal Investigations Branch immediately.

Investigators are probing the death of Orlando Blake of Holt district.

Details of the incident were not provided.

The police say several efforts to communicate with Fagan subsequent to the incident have proven futile.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to make contact with the Black River CIB at 876-965-2026, police emergency 119 number or the nearest police station.

