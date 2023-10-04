Update | Victims of Clarendon quadruple murder identified

A pair of 12-year-old twins walked despondently along a crime scene in Summerfield, Clarendon on Wednesday morning, seemingly oblivious to the murder of their father 'Harry' Manning, who was among four men shot dead at the Genesis Lounge and Grill complex in the area.

Manning's cousin, Theo Manning; shop operator 44-year-old Kish Brown, of Line Road in Summerfield; and a man known only as 'Rasta' or 'Tumpa' have been identified as the other victims.

Residents say the men were at a karaoke event when the tragedy unfolded.

Shattered liquor bottles, bullet-riddled walls, and blood stains bore testament to the brutality that occurred.

Investigators say more than 30 spent casings have so far been retrieved from the scene.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is reported that about 1:15 a.m., residents reportedly heard explosions and summoned the police.

On arrival of the lawmen, two of the men were seen lying outside a cook shop with gunshot wounds, with two others with gunshot wounds inside the shop.

All four were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, acting assistant commissioner of police in charge of Area 3, Glenford Miller, is urging venue owners and operators to desist from operating beyond regulated hours.

"Once it is the cut-off time for your establishment to be closed, close your establishment, abide by the law. [And] to the persons who keep parties, when it is the cut-off time for the parties, shut down the parties," charged Miller.

The police are asking anyone with information to make an anonymous report to Crime Stop at 311 or NIB Tip line at 811, or call the nearest police station.

Up to September 30, Clarendon had seen an 18.6 per cent increase in murders, having recorded 83 homicides compared to 70 killings over the 2022 corresponding period.

- Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.