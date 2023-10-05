21-year-old serial shooter slapped with 22 charges

A 21-year-old construction worker who was held in connection with several shooting incidents and murders that occurred between December 2022 and July 2023 in Clarendon and Manchester has been arrested and slapped with 22 charges.

Deandre Grant of Bellfield District, Manchester and Canaan Heights, May Pen, Clarendon has been charged with:

Murder (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit murder (two counts)

Wounding with intent (two counts)

Shooting with intent

Unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon (four counts)

Unauthorized possession of ammunition (five counts)

Using a firearm to commit a felony (six counts)

The Manchester police have reported that Grant's first shooting resulted in the killing of 21-year-old Soniel Muschette, otherwise called 'Shine', a construction worker of Comfort District, Manchester on Thursday, December 8, 2022. About 4:00 p.m. on the aforementioned date, Muschette was shot to death allegedly by Grant in Kendall district in the parish.

Forty-four-year-old Novlyn Matthews, otherwise called 'Catherine', a chef of New Green district, Manchester, was reportedly shot and killed and a man injured, when reportedly attacked by Grant in their community on Friday, March 3. Reports are that Matthews and the man were walking along the roadway, when they were reportedly pounced upon by Grant and three other armed men. They opened gunfire on both parties hitting them multiple times before escaping in the area. The injured persons were transported to hospital, where Matthews was pronounced dead and the injured man treated.

According to the police, Grant reportedly struck again at a plaza in Mandeville on Monday, March 6 where it was reported that two security guards were attacked by three men, one of whom was armed with a handgun. The attackers then restrained and demanded money from one of the two guards. The demands were not met, a tussle ensued and the attackers fled after the armed man opened gunfire.

The police said Grant's last victim was shot and injured on Monday, July 31 at his home in Top Coffee Grove district in the parish. The man reported that he was at home about 12:50 a.m., when he was attacked by Grant who was armed with a gun. A fight ensued during which the man was shot several times. He ran and was later assisted to hospital, where he was treated.

Following an operation, Grant was arrested on Wednesday, August 2 in Westmoreland in relation to a separate incident. He was later handed over to the Manchester police where charges were laid against him on Wednesday, October 4.

A court date is being arranged.

