B.B. Coke student knocked unconscious in school beating 'feeling better' - Williams

Education Minister Fayval Williams says 14-year-old Jaheim Colman, the B.B. Coke High School student who was beaten unconscious by a schoolmate, is "up and feeling better".

Jaheim has been hospitalised since the incident on September 28.

Williams gave the update this afternoon in a post on X, the social media site formerly Twitter.

"As you can see, Jaheim is up & feeling better. We give thanks for this. He was able to collect his laptop. His aunt was very happy. Thanks again to PM, Dr. Tufton & the entire MOHW, the 5 friends and all Jamaicans who prayed & hoped for his full recovery," she said.

Williams also shared photographs of Jaheim hugging her and receiving his gift.

Earlier this week, Jaheim's five schoolmates who carried him through the town of Junction, St Elizabeth to a doctor met with Prime Minister Andrew Holness at Jamaica House. He presented them with a citation and laptops.

The incident has sparked public outrage.

It's alleged that the Jaheim and other students were collecting their phones from a security post at the St Elizabeth-based school when Jaheim reportedly stepped another boy's shoes. The boy reportedly punched him several times in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. He lost consciousness but was reportedly further kicked.

The alleged attacker, a 16-year-old grade 11 student, has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. He was granted bail on Monday.

Yesterday, the St Elizabeth Parish Court ordered that medical evaluation of the student be done.

