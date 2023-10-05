Bus transporting students plunges into ravine in St James

A bus transporting students plunged into a ravine after overturning on the Long Hill main road in St James this afternoon, the police say.

The condition of the passengers remains unclear.

The police have since advised that the Reading to Anchovy main road in St James is impassable and motorists to avoid that thoroughfare.

More details to come.

