Corporate Hands | Digicel Foundation, ECC hand over inclusive classroom to St Thomas school

Students with mild to moderate physical and intellectual disabilities at the Jamaica China Goodwill Infant School in St Thomas now have an inclusive classroom to further support their educational journey. The facility, which was handed over by the Digicel Foundation on September 19, stemmed from a partnership with the Early Childhood Commission (ECC). Here, Digicel Foundation Chair Jean Lowrie-Chin (left) and Chair of the Early Childhood Commission Trisha Williams-Singh enjoy play time with students at the school.