Corporate Hands | MBJ donates US$100,000 to UWI Centre for Marine Sciences for mangrove research

Montego Bay Jamaica Airports Limited (MBJ) and the Airports Authority of Jamaica, in collaboration with the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications andTransport, presented US$100,000 to The University of the West Indies (UWI) Centre for Marine Sciences for mangrove research at a handover ceremony on Tuesday, September 19. The event was held at the Discovery Bay Marine Laboratory in St Ann. Here, Shane Munroe (centre), CEO of MBJ, presents the symbolic cheque to Professor Dale Webber (right), director of The UWI Centre for Marine Sciences. Also present is Audley Deidrick, president and CEO, Airports Authority of Jamaica.