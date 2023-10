Diahann Gordon Harrison (left), the children’s advocate of Jamaica, accepts a donation of $250,000, including 50 back-to-school book vouchers, from Lauri-Ann Samuels, executive director of the National Baking Company Foundation. Each voucher, valued at $5,000, will benefit underprivileged children identified by the Office of the Children’s Advocate (OCA). The handover took place on September 15 at the National Baking Company Limited offices in Kingston.