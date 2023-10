Dr Maxine Wilson (back row, third left), general manager, Palisadoes Co-operative Credit Union; Celay Harwood-Gayle (back, centre), president, board of directors and guest speaker; Donna Parchment Brown (third right), political ombudsman, with the scholarships awardees at the Palisadoes Co-operative Credit Union Limited’s 2023 Scholarship Awards ceremony at Alhambra Inn in St Andrew on Saturday on September 16.