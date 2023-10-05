Court told mediation ongoing between councillor and ex in assault case

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE ST JAMES Parish Court is expected to receive an update into ongoing mediation sessions with David Brown, the St James Municipal Corporation [StJMC] councillor charged with attacking his ex-girlfriend during a confrontation in May this year, when his case returns for mention on December 14.

Brown, who is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and malicious destruction of property, was given the new court date and had his bail extended following his latest appearance before presiding judge Sasha-Marie Ashley on Tuesday.

Attorney Albert Morgan, who is representing Brown, informed Judge Ashley that his client and the complainant are currently still having mediation and counselling sessions, which are being held at the Probation Office.

“If memory serves me, the parties had been referred to mediation,” Judge Ashley remarked, making reference to an order by the court for Brown and the complainant to attend restorative justice sessions when the case was previously heard on July 12 this year.

“Yes, and they are still trying to resolve it, but they need some time,” Morgan answered.

It was also disclosed that the complainant, who did not attend court, was absent due to medical reasons.

“Mr Brown, your bail is extended to return on Thursday, December 14. Hopefully by then we will have some concrete word on whether mediation was successful, and if not, we will move to the next stage,” Judge Ashley told Brown before allowing him to leave the courtroom.

Suspended

The allegations are that on May 28 this year, the complainant, with whom Brown was in a relationship, was sitting in her car when Brown knocked on the vehicle’s window. The two got into a quarrel, during which Brown hit the complainant in her face, causing pain and swelling, and also damaged her car window.

Brown, who served as the StJMC’s councillor for the Montego Bay West division, was subsequently suspended from the Jamaica Labour Party following his arrest and charge.

Brown had previously run afoul of the law in 2018 in relation to an outstanding warrant from the St James Family Court concerning a matter with the mother of his child, and also for allegedly hitting a 65-year-old man with his licensed firearm on August 3 that year.

Brown spent five days in police custody before eventually being released.

The assault case was discontinued in 2019 after the complainant indicated that she did not wish to proceed any further against Brown.

Prior to his August 2018 arrest, Brown came under fire for reportedly verbally abusing a woman on social media in March 2018. At that time, the StJMC’s minority caucus of the People’s National Party served notice that they would bring a motion to have Brown suspended for his alleged actions.

Additionally, Brown’s court appearances have prompted parallels to similar allegations which were brought against Westmoreland Central Member of Parliament George Wright in 2021. Those allegations arose from controversy over a video which showed a man, purported to be Wright, hitting a woman with his fists and a stool.

Wright and his partner, Tannisha Singh, had reported a confrontation on April 6, 2021 that coincided with the video which went viral days later, although Wright never confirmed or denied the allegations against him.

The police’s investigation eventually ended after the two parties refused to cooperate with the authorities.

