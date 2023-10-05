Emotional witness breaks down in tears at Beachy Stout trial

The now incarcerated fisherman testified that Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald, after contracting him to murder his wife, then introduced her to him claiming she wanted a gun to kill the man who had murdered her father.

But in an interesting twist, the witness said that Beachy Stout also told him "No one in Buff Bay kill Ms Mack father, a him do it."

Denvalyn Minott otherwise called 'Bubbla', a fisherman from Portland, said that McDonald and his wife came to visit him at his home and after the introduction, McDonald told him of his wife's desire.

During that encounter, the witness said Beachy said "a true she a talk" and told him that the man in question was living in Buff Bay in his house and offered to show Minott where the man lived.

According to him, Tonia told him she would give him $1 million to kill her father's murderer.

The witness, however, who is serving 19 years and 10 months for murder, broke down in tears during his testimony at the Home Circuit Court in Kingston today, forcing a short break.

Minott appeared to be in deep emotional distress as he turned his face to the wall before covering it and placing his head on the witness box.

The judge, in taking the break, told him to drink some water and try to compose himself.

Earlier before the trial break, the witness said that after her agreed to do the murder, Beachy Stout took away his phone and later gave him a phone that had two different SIM cards, belonging to LIME and a Digicel.

The witness said Beachy told him to use the LIME chip to call his wife and to use the other to contact him.

However, he said sometime after, the businessman instructed him to return the phone and replaced it with another claiming too much information was on it.

McDonald and his co-accused Oscar Barnes are currently on trial for the murder of the 32-year-old business woman.

The partially burned body of McDonald's wife, Tonia, was found with her throat slashed in her car which had been set ablaze along a deserted road in Sherwood Forest in Portland on July 20, 2020.

- Tanesha Mundle

