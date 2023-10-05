Health ministry officials shut down crab stalls at Heroes Circle

Officials from the Ministry of Health have shut down stalls operated by crab vendors at Heroes Circle in Kingston.

The action follows a viral video showing what appears to be an unsanitary activity by a woman at the popular food spot called 'Crab Circle'.

The closure was ordered by the Kingston and St Andrew Public Health Department.

The video has sparked outrage and significant condemnation on social media.

Several persons say they will not buy from the vendors again.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Another video later emerged of vendors criticising the person who did the video.

More than a dozen vendors who hail from the Fletcher's Land community and surrounding areas of downtown Kingston are impacted.

Last year, the location, which is popular for cooked crabs, roasted and boiled corn, roasted yam, roasted saltfish and soup, was renovated by J. Wray and Nephew, in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, state news agency the Jamaica Information Service reported.

“Treat it with pride, dignity and respect. The new Parliament building is going to be constructed," said Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie at the opening.

He said the location had been a source of income for many families and has enabled the vendors to invest in their children's education.

More details to come.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com