High alert for missing 5-year-old girl

A high alert has been activated for five-year-old Shawna-Kaye Williams of Patrick Drive, Kingston 20, who was reported missing today.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 91 centimetres (three feet) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that about 2:30 p.m., Shawna-Kaye was last seen on a school compound along Bronte Way in the parish dressed in her school uniform – a yellow-and-green tunic. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shawna-Kaye Williams is asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876-933-4280, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

