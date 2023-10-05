ODPEM pursuing national lightning policy

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) says work has started to develop a national lightning programme.

“The aim of the programme is to promote integration of lightning safety preparedness and awareness capacity into the National Disaster Risk Management Framework, our plans and our policies,” explained the agency's acting Deputy Director General, Michelle Edwards, during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) 'Think Tank' on Wednesday.

She said the programme will be designed using three pillars –hazard inclusivity, enhancing lightning protection systems and lightning, and safety improving national lightning detection capacity.

The national lightning programme is being developed in partnership with the Meteorological Service of Jamaica and other key stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Edwards said ODPEM is also taking steps to increase awareness about lightning.

She emphasised that special attention must be paid to this “emerging hazard”, especially from a disaster management perspective.

As part of its efforts to boost awareness, the agency recently hosted a 'Lightning Talks' forum, which was attended by several stakeholders.

The event provided information about lightning hazard and sensitised participants about safety procedures and best practices, among other key areas.

Lightning is among the deadly hazards that affect people, infrastructure, livestock, crops and technology.

Last month, six students of Dinthill Technical High and an official were struck by lightning at a ISSA/WATA daCosta Cup football match at Charlemont.

