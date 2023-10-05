Opposition slams proposal to prolong Parliament up to two years for exigencies

The parliamentary Opposition has rejected a suggestion by the Constitutional Reform Committee (CRC) that the life of Parliament could be extended by up to two years in the event of a public emergency.

While the CRC’s deliberations at this stage are not cast in stone, Opposition Leader Mark Golding warned that any such proposal would not receive support from his side.

In a statement to Parliament on Tuesday, Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte provided an update on deliberations of the CRC and positions that have been considered but not finalised as recommendations.

She observed that the constitutional life of Parliament may only be extended if Jamaica is at war.

The committee noted that the current Constitution makes no provision for the extension of the life of Parliament in the case of public emergencies such as a pandemic, she added.

“The committee, in principle, has agreed that the life of Parliament could be extended when a public emergency arose,” she said.

“It (CRC) agreed that where it is not practical to hold general elections owing to circumstances created by or as a result of the occurrence of any earthquake, hurricane, flood, fire, outbreak of pestilence, infectious disease or other calamity, … the life of Parliament should continue beyond its normal term for a period not exceeding two years in total,” she added.

The committee noted that the period of extension should be limited to one not exceeding six months in the first instance and other periods not exceeding six months up to a maximum of two years, where necessary.

However, Golding said he would not support any move that would allow one side in Parliament to make a determination that there is a public emergency and extend the life of their government beyond five years.

“I think that is a very dangerous concept and we have seen the way with states of emergency being deployed under this Government. There have been multiple states of emergency since 2017 so it is a live issue and this raises grave concern for me,” Golding said.

