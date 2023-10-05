Principal of St Richard's Early Childhood Education Centre 'targeted' in gun attack - police

St Richard's Early Childhood Education Centre on Red Hills Road in St Andrew is appealing to parents to collect their children following a shooting incident involving the principal this morning.

Head of the St Andrew North police Superintendent Sherika Service says the principal was the target of the attack.

"There was a shooting incident and we believe that she was the target but she was not shot and injured," Service told The Gleaner.

The shooting took place on Sunrise Crescent off Red Hills Road as the principal was reportedly about to head to work.

It's alleged that the attack was carried out by men on a motorcyle.

The school is urging parents and guardians to collect their children.

"In light of the attempt on the life of [the principal] this morning, please be advised that school ends at noon today," said a notice from the school. "We continue to pray for the safety of all our teachers, parents and students. Be safe."

The St Richard's Primary School has also suspended classes for the day.

Both institutions are located on the same property.

