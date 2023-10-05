Russian strike on Ukraine cafe kills 49 people

Ukraine (AP) — At least 49 civilians were killed Thursday in a Russian rocket strike on a village store in eastern Ukraine, one of the deadliest attacks in recent months in the ongoing war.

The attack came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a summit of around 50 European leaders in Spain to drum up support from the country's allies.

Presidential chief of staff Andrii Yermak and Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said a 6-year-old boy was among the dead, adding that six other people were wounded.

Zelenskyy denounced the attack on the store and cafe in the village of Hroza as a “demonstrably brutal Russian crime” and “a completely deliberate act of terrorism.”

He urged Western allies to help strengthen Ukraine's air defenses, saying that “Russian terror must be stopped.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for only one thing: to make its genocidal aggression the new norm for the whole world,” he said. “Now we are talking with European leaders, in particular, about strengthening our air defense, strengthening our soldiers, giving our country protection from terror. And we will respond to the terrorists.”

German customs officials raid properties belonging to a Russian national targeted by sanctions

Zelenskyy was in Granada in southern Spain to attend a summit of the European Political Community, which was formed in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“The key for us, especially before winter, is to strengthen air defense, and there is already a basis for new agreements with partners,” he said in a statement posted on his Telegram channel.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.