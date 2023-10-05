S Hotel, Jamaica Inn top Conde Nast in Caribbean, Central America

WESTERN BUREAU:

Jamaica’s S Hotel in Montego Bay has been named the top resort in the Caribbean and Central America by one of the most respected travel magazines in the world, Conde Nast Traveller.

The Conde Nast Readers’ Choice Awards were announced on Tuesday.

Jamaican Inn Ocho Rios copped seventh place in the top 10 categories, joining the spotlight with hotels such as Calabash Luxury Boutique in St George’s, Grenada, Condado Vanderbilt in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Hotel Grano de Oro, San Jose, Costa Rica, and the JW Marriott in Panama City, Panama.

The S Hotel has consistently remained among the best of the best in the awards, copping recognition since its inception over the last five years. This is its first time as number one in the region, having obtained a score of 96.6.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“At the S Hotel, you get the laid-back vibe of a stay in Jamaica with a bit of South Beach glitz,” was how Conde Nast described the Jimmy Cliff Boulevard resort owned by the Crissa Group.

Meanwhile, Jamaica Inn received a score of 94.17, is also no stranger to the awards, having had eight straight years of recognition.

“After opening in 1950, the Jamaica Inn quickly earned notoriety for its discreet service and understated elegance, both which made it a haven for mid-century movie stars like Marilyn Monroe and Katharine Hepburn,” was how Conde Nast described the Jamaica Inn.

Both resorts are the only local properties that made the top 10 in the 2023 category.

And S Hotel’s general manager, Ann-Marie Goffe-Pryce, is elated. Goffe-Pryce credits the collective efforts of the staff, their partners and guests who have been a significant part of their journey.

“This accolade marks our unwavering commitment and dedication to crafting unparalleled and authentically Jamaican experiences to you, our discerning globetrotters,” she stated.

More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveller readers shared their global travel experiences for the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards, the longest running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

On Wednesday, Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett extended heartfelt congratulations to the two renowned hotels, describing the achievement as exceptional.

“Undoubtedly, these results reflect the commitment of both of these stellar hotels to providing exceptional hospitality experiences,” said Bartlett in a press release.

“These accolades demonstrate the dedication and hard work of their respective teams and underscore Jamaica’s position as the premier destination in the Caribbean and Central America.”

He further added, “Jamaica remains the ideal destination for relaxation, and the wonderful work being done by our tourism stakeholders, including S Hotel Jamaica and Jamaica Inn, ensures a memorable, safe, secure and seamless experience for all our visitors.”

These awards celebrate the best and most beloved brands and establishments in the travel industry, recognising their excellence through the unwavering support and reviews of Condé Nast readers. This follows big wins for both hotels at the recent World Travel Awards Caribbean and The America’s Gala 2023, where S Hotel Jamaica was named Jamaica’s Leading Hotel and Jamaica Inn took home the award for the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All Suite Resort.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com