Septimus ‘Bob’ Blake resigns as president of Jamaica Bankers Association

The Jamaica Bankers Association (JBA) today announced the resignation of Septimus 'Bob' Blake as president of the association, with effect on Friday, September 29.

“Mr Blake has been a dedicated and visionary leader during his tenure and his departure marks the end of a chapter filled with formidable contributions to the development of the Jamaican banking sector,” the association said in a press release today.

“Under Mr Blake's leadership, the JBA made significant strides in its advocacy for the interests of its member organisations and other stakeholders within the industry. His fostering of the ideals of transparency, collaboration, and innovation within the field of banking was instrumental in advancing the strategic goals and objectives of the association.”

JBA said it extends its gratitude to Blake for his unwavering resolve and tireless efforts to advance the principles of financial inclusion and stakeholder engagement across the financial services landscape. His passion for promoting responsible banking practices and driving national development has left an indelible mark on us all.

“As we bid farewell, we extend our best wishes for his continued success in his future endeavours,” said the JBA.

Blake resigned as chief executive officer of the National Commercial Bank on September 27.

