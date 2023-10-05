Two Colombian men nabbed in Hellshire charged with illegal entry
The St Catherine South police have charged two Colombian men for illegal entry following their recent arrest in the Hellshire community in Portmore last month.
Jose Luis Fariete, a 36-year-old fisherman and 37-year-old Carlos Jose Flores, both from Riohacha in the South American country, were charged on Tuesday.
They were nabbed on suspicion of illegal entry during a police operation in Hellshire on September 27.
The men were allegedly found hiding in an area near the sea.
The police say they were charged after a question and answer session with the assistance of an interpreter.
A date is being finalised for their court appearance.
- Rasbert Turner
