Two Colombian men nabbed in Hellshire charged with illegal entry

Published:Thursday | October 5, 2023 | 2:06 PM
A date is being finalised for their court appearance. -File photo

The St Catherine South police have charged two Colombian men for illegal entry following their recent arrest in the Hellshire community in Portmore last month. 

Jose Luis Fariete, a 36-year-old fisherman and 37-year-old Carlos Jose Flores, both from Riohacha in the South American country, were charged on Tuesday. 

They were nabbed on suspicion of illegal entry during a police operation in Hellshire on September 27.

The men were allegedly found hiding in an area near the sea. 

The police say they were charged after a question and answer session with the assistance of an interpreter.

A date is being finalised for their court appearance.

- Rasbert Turner 

