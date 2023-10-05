Witness reveals details of how Beachy Stout reportedly wanted his wife killed

Convicted contract killer in the murder of Portland businesswoman Tonia McDonald this morning testified that her husband told him he wanted him to murder her in their home.

The man, Denvalyn Minnot who is currently serving 19 years and 10 months for his role in her murder, also told the Home Circuit Court how 68-year-old businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald told him he wanted his wife killed.

"Him say him nuh waa she fi get nuh gun shot, him waa mi stab her up, cut off her neck,” he said.

"All me affi do a just go up a di house wid har and wait til she come out a de car, and mi kill har in a de yard, " he recalled being told by McDonald during a meeting with him at his supermarket.

The witness earlier testified that he reluctantly agreed to kill Tonia after McDonald told him he would be paid $3 million. But he said he again tried to back out of the deadly plot.

"I continue telling him mi never dweet before and mi nuh know how," but he said Beachy remained undaunted and expressed faith in him.

"Him say 'come on man, mi know you can do it, you are a professional'," the witness recalled.

During that same meeting the witness said Beachy, who was seen snorting cocaine, accused his wife of stealing millions from his account.

"Him say 'di gal fi dead' and him turn to me and say 'di gal hack $31 million out a mi account'," he recounted.

At the same time, he said the businessman again showed him a picture of his wife and instructed him to kill her.

The court further heard from the witness that prior to that encounter, Beachy drove him to his house, and showed him around the house and yard.

The businessman also reportedly showed the witness an empty lot behind his house and told him “a deh suh him fi walk when him a come back out".

During that incident, the witness said he saw some dogs in the yard and attempted to run but Beachy told him not to run.

A short while after, the witness said one of the dogs licked at his feet and Beachy told him that from him smell him he can enter the yard alone anytime.

The witness told the court that he met with Beachy Stout several times in June 2020 and that he gave him about three different phones that he would allow him to use for a short time.

This he said happened after Beachy took away his personal phone and told him that he would not be needing that anymore.

McDonald and his co-accused Oscar Barnes are currently on trial for the murder of the 32-year-old businesswoman.

The partially burned body of McDonald's wife, Tonia, was found with her throat slashed in her car which had been set ablaze along a deserted road in Sherwood Forest in Portland on July 20, 2020.

Minott, however, told the court that he had asked Barnes to do the killing and he agreed.

- Tanesha Mundle

